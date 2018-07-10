Guber Election :Why We Are Deploying Heavy Security To Ekiti State – Oshiomhole

Published:

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says the heavy security presence in Ekiti state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election was necessary forestall violence.





The former labour leader said this while reacting to the deployment of 30,000 policemen to the state for the election.





After a closed-door meeting with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, who visited him, Oshiomhole added that it was not the number of officers deployed that mattered, but their effectiveness in ensuring a violence-free election.





"We shouldn’t worry about how many officers are deployed. I think we should all pray that however people are deployed, that in the end we are not counting dead bodies,” he said.





"My experience in Edo as governor is that you will hear stories of how many officers are deployed, but in the end, you will find no policemen. I have seen that in Edo.





"The important thing is that regardless of what the police chooses to do, regardless of the number they choose to deploy, let us ensure that those who are going to vote are safe and that the votes cast are secured.”

Share This