Mohammed Abubakar(center) who joined Air Azman as a cleaner 24 years ago, is keeping his dream of becoming an aviation expert alive as he was recently decorated as a captain/Pikot.





A tweet from the airline's official handle, reads; "He Joined the Aviation industry 24years ago as Aircraft Cleaner.





Today He is getting the Fourth Bar to becoming a CAPTAIN. Congratulations Mohammed Abubakar from all of us @AirAzman''.









