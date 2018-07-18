Governor Ortom Snubs APC Invitation

Published:





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state was absent from a meeting called by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The meeting was aimed at reconciling the governor with his erstwhile godfather Senator George Akume.





But Akume was at the meeting presided over by the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Senator Lawal Shuaibu.





Ortom had on Tuesday shocked the ruling party when he tacitly announced his resignation from the APC.





The governor said the party had given him a red card and was available to be contacted by other parties, as the 2019 general election draws nearer.





However, Shuaibu expressed hope that a solution would still be found to the crisis in spite of Ortom’s absence.





While he met with Akume behind closed doors for two hours, the governor was said to have stayed back in Makurdi because he felt nothing positive would come out of the meet.





At the end of discussion, when accosted by journalists, as he was about to enter his car, Akume said he would return on Wednesday for another round of reconciliatory meeting.





But, Shuaibu, who has been charged to explore means of resolving the leadership tussle between the two political bigwigs in Benue, told reporters that the meeting went well.





He stated that the party would not sit by and allow such dispute to tear its members in the state apart.

