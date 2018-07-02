Gov Simon Lalong Calls For Unity

Published:

Gov Simon Lalong said those who perpetrated the criminal attack on some communities in the State are being arrested and will be prosecuted.Gov Lalong urged citizens to use these moments of great trials as an opportunity to unite and support government efforts at restoration.The Governor who took time to condole the bereaved over the attack also prayed for God's divine comfort.Gov Lalong stated this at the Mid-Term Thanksgiving and Prayers for Plateau State organized by The Living Stone Assembly International at Miango road in Jos.In a sermon titled "Be grateful to God" Rev Yakubu Pam, who took his reading from Psalm 18; 1 - 7 admonised christians not to give up because the hour of victory is near.Rev Yakubu Pam who is the Chairman of CAN, Northern Nigeria, said that no weapon fashioned against God's annointed shall prosper adding that "Plateau State will rise again!"Earlier in his address of welcome, the host, Bishop Jonas Katung said the present challenges is an opportunity to stand together as one.Speaking at the service, Hon. David Ombugadu, a house of representative member from Nassarawa State commended Gov Lalong for his people oriented policies,as he prayed for the peace of Plateau.The highlight of the service was a special prayer for the peace of Plateau.Yakubu DatiCommissioner of Information and Communication