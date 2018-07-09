Gov Samuel Ortom Dissolves Entire Cabinet

Published:

Share This

Governor Samuel Ortom has approved a partial dissolution of the Benue State Executive Council.A Statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijoho, SAN, says four commissioners and seven special advisers are to however retain their portfolios.The four Commissioners are Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Michael Gusa, Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, Commissioner for Finance, Mr. David Olufu, and that of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge.According to the Statement, the Special Advisers who have retained they portfolios are those of Development Cooperation, SDGs and NEPAD, Dr Magdalyne Dura, Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Matthew Mnyam, Special Adviser on Gender, Employment and Labour Matters, Chief Ode Enyi, Special Adviser on Government House Administration, Mr. Thomas Anajav, Special Adviser on Media, Information and Technology, Mr. Tahav Agerzua, Special Adviser on Security, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hemba, retired, and Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Joseph Odaudu.The Statement says the partial dissolution of the Exco takes immediate effect and the outgoing members of Council are to handover to their permanent Secretaries or most Senior director as the case may be.The SSG quotes his principal as expressing profound appreciation to outgoing members of the Benue State Executive Council for their service to the State and wishing them well in their future endeavours.