Gov. Ortom To Oshiomole,Get Busy With Your Job,Stop Hate Filled Statements

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has advised the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to get ”busy with the job of his office and minimise his divisive and hate-filled statements.”





The governor stated this on Saturday in reaction to Oshiomhole’s comments that he (Ortom) had been accused of not completing a single project in Benue since he assumed office in May 2015.





The APC chairman also insinuated that Ortom’s defection from the APC to the PDP was a blessing based on weighty allegations against him.





He revealed the allegation at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, where he likened the nature of Ortom’s exit to a Nollywood movie.





But speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Ortom said, ”Oshiomhole appears to be flying a kite of an agenda to intimidate and suppress Nigerians who desire freedom from a party which has clearly failed to secure lives and property, thereby ushering in an orgy of violence never before witnessed in the history of the country.”





“Adams Oshiomhole’s diatribe against Governor Ortom has also revealed the plot hatched by APC leaders within and outside Benue to throw the state into political crisis ahead of the 2019 elections.





“Comrade Oshiomhole ought to be telling Nigerians why they should vote for APC next year instead of embarking on a voyage of attacks on perceived opponents. His unprovoked attack on Governor Ortom and other members of the opposition has not translated to a single vote for the APC,” he added.





He also said, “A man of supposed high political stature like Oshiomhole should rather be out to court the sympathy of the very few key actors still left in the APC even in the face of unprecedented frustration by anomalies in the party instead of launching laughable verbal assaults on those who can no longer stand the strange happenings within the party.





“Insulting almost all those who have left due to the party’s inability to address their grievances would only convince those yet to make up their minds that they are truly in the wrong place.





“Oshiomhole appears to be in a hurry to justify his moniker as an ‘undertaker’ who has come to evacuate what is left of the once popular APC into oblivion as recently observed by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.





“We advise the embattled Chairman to get busy with the job of his office and minimise his divisive and hate-filled statements. As a former governor, Oshiomhole ought to be statesmanly in his utterances.





“As the Chairman of the ruling party, he ought to speak with decorum and caution, to market his party and its candidates to Nigerians and not try to whip political opponents into silence.”

