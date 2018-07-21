Gov Ortom To Make Public His Decision To Stay Or Leave APC Next Week

Published:

The Chief Pres Secretary to Benue State Governor Terver Akase says that Govenor Samuel Ortom will make public his decision to stay or leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) next week.

“Governor Ortom has not left the APC. He still consulting with the stakeholders majority of who are his supporters. He will make his position known next week after the meeting with his supporters,” Akase said.

Some online outlets reported yesterday that the governor had announced his exit from the APC after a meeting with some of his supporters.

However, Akase said: “There is no decision yet so far reached with the stakeholders he has consulted. we are only surprised that the local chapter of the APC has been attacking him in the media, writing very bad things about him but he is not bothered about that. He is looking at the bigger picture. If the Benue people tell him to leave, he will leave.

“If he is going to leave the APC, we are not yet sure if he would be going to the PDP. It can be PDP or any other party. The governor is a star player, many clubs (parties) are after him to get his signature.”

The Governor himself told members of OnTiv Professionals Association in Abuja on Thursday that he is leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) for good.

He said he would not return to the party for any reason.

Ortom spoke a few hours after emerging from a peace meeting with the APC national chairman,Comrade Adams Oshiomhole where he said he had not dumped the party and had expressed hope of a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the party.

But receiving his guests at the in Benue State Governor’s Lodge,Abuja,the governor said : “I can assure you and the good people of Benue that there is no going back on my decision to exit from the APC.”

He added:”at the appropriate time in the next few weeks, I would make my next move public.”

Oshiomhole on Thursday had said Ortom “is not going anywhere” and called him “a very, very prominent member of our party.”

Share This