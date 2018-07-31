Gov Ortom Is Politically Finished...George Akume

Published:

The leader of APC in Benue State George Akume said Benue State Governor ,Samuel Ortom is politically finished .



Akume ,was reacting to the latest attempt to impeach the Governor.



Samuel Ortom had eralier said ,he defected to the PDP because the Senator gave him a "red card"



Hear Akume



"Ortom is finished politically. He will use only one thing to campaign because there's nothing else on ground to use, and that is the killings. Unfortunately, he is culpable. His men have been arrested and have confessed to some of these killings. He is incompetent, he only collects Security Votes but guaranteed no safety.



"Let him declare how much he collects as Security Votes and how much assistance he rendered to the security agencies. Let him declare how much in Bailouts and Paris Club Refunds he collected and how much in salaries he has paid. Let him tell us how much in allocation he has collected and why he cannot pay salaries, still he is not investing in infrastructures.



"If we can see infrastructures, we may say probably he's investing the money but here we are, he wanted the party to present him again. Who does that? I thank God the party listen to Benue People, Ortom is a disaster and nightmare"

