Gallant Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Given Mass Burial In Borno State ( See Pictures )

Published:

Share This

A mass burial has been held for soldiers killed in the recent Boko Haram ambush in Yobe and Borno State. They were buried amidst tears in the presence of their senior colleagues and loved ones.It would be recalled that the said soldiers were reportedly ambushed and overran by Boko Haram insurgents on July 13 and July 16, killing a convoy of Nigerian Army officers, several soldiers, informants and vigilante operatives as well as carting away several arms and ammunition.