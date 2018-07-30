FRSC Boss Oyeyemi Reads Riot Act To Erring Driving Schools

Published:

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi recently stated that FRSC has declared war against driving school certificate racketeering and will not spare

anyone caught in the act as he called on members of the Driving School profession to appreciate the responsibility they own to the society through credible discharge of the tasks and upholding the ethics and standards of the profession.



Addressing members of the joint body of Association of Driving School Operators of Nigeria (ACDSON) and the Association of Driving School Instructors of Nigeria (ADSIN) during a national workshop on driving school with the theme; Promoting Road Safety through Quality Driver Education in Nigeria, held in Owerri, Imo state; the Corps Marshal urged participants to use the opportunity to critically examine how they can find new ways

of improving on the quality of driver education and road safety in Nigeria.



The workshop which was declared open by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha ably represented by the Secretary to the State Government Mr George Ezenne Etche had in attendance, the Executive Governors of Anambra, Bayelsa, Enugu and Rivers states duly represented, Service Commanders from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian Police, NPS, NCS, NSCDC , other special guests and the participants.



In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, Oyeyemi said that it is expected that standards in the operations of driving schools would improve greatly

with the deliberations from the workshop. He stressed that the Corps needs the assistance and cooperation of all to succeed in the campaign by putting a firm check on this scourge threatening the security of lives and properties.



“ At moments like this, while imbibing new ideas, it is necessary to appraise the ongoing with the aim of seeing and correcting grey areas. He recalled that some driving

school suspended from the portal for some time now due to sharp practices like illegally graduating trainees in less than the legally prescribed 26 mandatory hours, upload of vehicles in excess of the approved number to illegally increase intake, colluding with the inspection committee to re-register cars already registered in other states, illegal buy over or acquisition of registered driving school without formal transfer procedure approved by the Corps and many more” . He added.



Oyeyemi noted that the Corps has taken drastic step to first of all suspend the affected driving schools while investigation continued. He further stated that the Corps will

soon round off investigations and any school fingered to have committed such will be prosecuted.



On the other hand, the Special Guest of honour, the Executive Governor of Imo state, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, applauded the initiative and commended the efforts of the

Oyeyemi led FRSC for ensuring sanity on the road through the introduction of the Driving School Standardisation Scheme, a guesture that will restore the lost glory of our roads.

