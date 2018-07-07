Saturday, 7 July 2018

Four Nigerian Declared Wanted For Drug Trafficking In South Africa [Photos]

Published: July 07, 2018

Four Nigerian men are wanted by the South African Police force for drug trafficking.

A statement  issued yesterday said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in North West is seeking public assistance in the search of the four Nigerian suspects, who were allegedly part of a transnational drug syndicate which operated around North West and Gauteng provinces respectively.

The accused; Pedro Odoeman (45), Obi Kingsley Odoeman (42), Kennedy Duru (42), Clifford Okebaram (39), were arrested in 2009 following a Hawks and Crime Intelligence project driven investigation.

The Johannesburg High Court has since issued warrants for their arrest. 

