Four Nigerian Declared Wanted For Drug Trafficking In South Africa [Photos]

Four Nigerian men are wanted by the South African Police force for drug trafficking.





A statement issued yesterday said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in North West is seeking public assistance in the search of the four Nigerian suspects, who were allegedly part of a transnational drug syndicate which operated around North West and Gauteng provinces respectively.





The accused; Pedro Odoeman (45), Obi Kingsley Odoeman (42), Kennedy Duru (42), Clifford Okebaram (39), were arrested in 2009 following a Hawks and Crime Intelligence project driven investigation.





The Johannesburg High Court has since issued warrants for their arrest.





