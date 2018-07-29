Former Minister Of Defence, General Aliyu Gusau Loses Wife

Published:

Former Minister of Defence, General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau has lost his wife, Hajiya Binta.





In a condolence message issued in Abuja on behalf of his family, the Government and people of Nigeria, President Buhari said the death of Hajiya Binta came to him "as a great shock."





The President said: "A wife occupies an important place in a man's life, a bond so strong that we treat our wives like our own flesh and blood. My heart goes out to General Gusau at this emotionally trying moment.





Death is inevitable and we are powerless against the will of God. No tears can wipe away our grief, the best tribute to the dead is to pray for them."





The President prayed Allah to comfort General Gusau and members of his family and grant them the fortitude to bear this great loss. "May the soul of Hajiya Binta rest in perfect peace, May Allah reward her good deeds with al- Jannah, Amen," he said.

Share This