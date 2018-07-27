Former Manchester United Coach Alex Ferguson Makes First Public Appearance Since Brain Surgery

Published:





Former Manchester United coach, Sir Alex Ferguson, 76, has made his first public appearance since suffering a brain haemorrhage back in May.





In the short clip released yesterday, the 76-year-old legendary coach sat down to thank the medics who saved his life.





Just a quick message, first of all, to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra Hospitals, said Ferguson.





Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today, so thank you from me and my family, thank you very much.





It's made me feel so humble as all the messages I've had from all over the world, wishing me the best, and the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me so thank you for that support you've given me.





Lastly I'll be back later this season to watch the team and in the meantime all the best to Jose and the players. Thank you very much.





The 13-time Premier League and two time UEFA Champions League-winning coach was rushed to Salford Royal Hospital in May after a brain haemorrhage and a subsequent fall at his Cheshire home.

