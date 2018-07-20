Former Inspector General Of Police Coomassie Dies At 76

Published:





Ibrahim Coomassie, former inspector-general of police, has died at the age of 76.





A family source confirmed this , saying he died at Orthopaedic Hospital, Katsina, around 6:35pm on Thursday.





The deceased’s orderly also confirmed the tragic news.





Commassie held traditional title of Sardaunan Katsina. He served as Inspector-General of police under Sani Abacha, the late military dictator.





He was chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). In an interview he granted earlier in the year, he said northern leaders need to work together to change the negative narrative portrayed about the north.





He said the north is faced with various challenges, with insecurity being the worst of them.





"We all know that without the north, Nigeria can never survive. We still stand by it. But now is the time to walk the talk in the interest of our people,” he had said.





He charged President Muhammadu Buhari to do more about the security of lives and properties.

