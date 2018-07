Published:

Fly Boi Inc boss and frontline act Kizz Daniel has announced that his sophomore album would be released soon.





The singer took to his Twitter page to reveal that his second album is ready.





Daniel who ended his contract with G-Worldwide entertainment, due to an internal crisis, did not unveil the name of this album.





He wrote: “My 2nd Album is done and ready to go. Sept/October.”





See the post below:

Share This