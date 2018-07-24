FMDQ OTC APPOINTS DIAMOND BANK TO ITS BOARD

Published:





Diamond Bank Plc, a leading retail bank in Nigeria with a track record of quality banking solutions for customers has been appointed as a member of the Board of FMDQ OTC Plc, Nigeria’s foremost debt capital, currencies securities exchange and derivatives over-the-counter securities exchange.





According to the letter of appointment obtained by our correspondent, Diamond Bank’s selection as a member to the board is because of its leadership in the financial space, which has been adjudged by stakeholders in FMDQ as relevant to FMDQ markets, as well as recognitions as a Financial Market Active Bank (FMAB) and a Systemically Important Bank (SIB).





Commenting on the appointment, Head, Corporate Communications, Diamond Bank Plc, Chioma Afe said, “This appointment is great news for us at Diamond as it not only validates our strategy, we also have an opportunity to develop the nation’s financial industry through the securities exchange”.





Diamond Bank will work in collaboration with other board members in setting out the broad operational and governance architecture designed to drive the OTC Securities Exchange.





The appointment and induction is effective from July 27, 2018.

Share This