Five Dead, Properties Destroyed As Flood Ravaged Ogun State

Published:





No fewer than five persons have been feared dead and property worth millions of naira destroyed on Friday night, as flood wreaked havoc in some parts of Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.





The downpour, which started around 4pm. and stopped by 9pm, caused river channels in the capital city to overflow their banks resulting in loss of lives and sweeping away of several vehicles.





Areas mostly affected by the incident include Iya Amolaso, Oke Lantoro, Lanfenwa, Totoro, Ijaye, Kuto and Kobiti areas of Abeokuta metropolis.





According to reports, residents were seen salvaging their personal effects from their homes while some were seen packing out of the affected areas.

,

It was gathered that three of the persons who were killed, was a food vendor and her two children, whose container shop was swept away by the flood around Kobiti Central Mosque area of Abeokuta.





An eyewitness told reporters that the food vendor, Halirat Akintobi and her two sons, were hiding inside the container when the downpour started and were later trapped in the shop.





The three victims were, however, reported to have been buried on Saturday morning in accordance with the Islamic rite.





It was also gathered that corpses of the two children were also reportedly recovered from Sokori River in Iya Amolaso area of Abeokuta.





Somuyiwa Bisola, a shop owner at Amolaso area while narrating her ordeal, told reporters that the flood destroyed her shop and swept away her goods worth N5million.





She explained that her warehouse, which was stocked with a trailer load of soft drinks on Wednesday, was also pulled down by the flood.





The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had in its forecast earlier in the year, listed Ogun as one of the states that would experience downpour.

Share This