Firm To Invest N9.7bn In Lagos International Airport

Elysium Integrated Development Company, a real estate and development company, has tendered a proposal to invest about $27m (N9.7bn) in the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.



Hadi Sirika the Minister of State for Aviation, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja said, the government had resolved to change the face of aviation in the country by providing all necessary facilities to ensure the efficient performance of all agencies in the system.



Sirika said the decision to construct the office complex and residential quarters through a Public Private Partnership arrangement, was to ensure quality and guarantee value for money spent.



He told the project team members to ensure that the most suitable designs for the office complex and staff quarters were delivered.



Among the team’s terms of reference is to identify and confirm the proposed location for the office complex and staff quarters, and recommend means through which the PPP can be fast-tracked.



The minister said membership of the team was drawn from the Ministry of Transportation (Aviation), FAAN, Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission, and the Federal ministries of Finance, Justice and Budget and Planning.



He stated that the team also had the mandate to source for, and identify prospective PPP partners, and charged them to consider an unsolicited proposal by a firm, Elysium Integrated Development Company, to invest $27m in a mass transit ground transportation structure at the Lagos airport.



The Managing Director, FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, who is also the leader of the project team, said the team would work with the minister on his commitment to addressing the infrastructure gap in the sector.



He pledged the team would be meticulous and swift in carrying out its assignment, adding that the mandate would be seen as a call to national service, which demanded commitment and efficiency.

