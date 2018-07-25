FG To Mandate Public Servants To Fly Nigerian Air

Published:

The Federal Government on Tuesday said it would compel any public servant travelling on a ticket bought with public funds to travel on Nigeria’s national carrier.





According to the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the government is making moves to have the National Assembly pass a ‘Fly Nigeria Act’ in order to achieve this target.





The minister also declared that it was false to state that Nigeria Air lacked a domain name, adding that those who wanted to steal the airline’s domain name would not get a kobo from the government.





He said; “As part of efforts to make airlines viable in Nigeria, the ministry is making moves to have the National Assembly pass a fly Nigeria Act.





“This Act will require that anybody travelling on a ticket bought with public funds must travel on a Nigerian carrier unless the route is not served by a Nigerian carrier. However, with your private funds, you can do as you like. Many countries, including America, have such Acts,” he stated.

