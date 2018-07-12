FG Set To Sack PDP Appointees In Federal Agencies

Published:

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has disclosed that the APC-led administration will sack members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in federal agencies.





The National Chairman of the APC made this known on Wednesday during the inauguration of the 39 Non-National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party.





Oshiomhole said: “We are aware that even as at today, we still have a lot of PDP people occupying very important positions in federal agencies. We will do everything possible to purge these elements out of the system because we are a party of change. They are the conservative right-wing party.





“We cannot entrust to conservative forces an agenda for change. Government is not in the Villa. Villa is the head of government. Government is in the agencies – what they do, how they do it, the quality of service delivery and the style of that service delivery.





“That is how the ordinary man interfaces with power and if these agencies are in the hands of those who do not believe in our change agenda, then we cannot expect miracles from them,” he explained

