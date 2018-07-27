FG Okays 10 Years Validity Period For Nigerian Passports

Published:

The Federal Government has approved a 10-year validity period for Nigerian passports. The Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, made this known during a television interview.





He said the validity was extended with a view to reduce the stress Nigerians go through every five years to renew their passports.





“One of the reforms President Buhari has approved is that we would improve the quality, security of our passport booklets. Ten years after the enrolment of the e-passport system, we need to improve the security features.





You can’t keep documents for 10 years without seeing decreased values in them, so we are improving the security features which would raise the standards of the passports,” the CG explained.





Speaking further, he said





''President Buhari has equally approved 10-year validity for passports which is great news. When the report comes, passports will be valid for 10 years which is great news especially for adults from the age of 18 and above.





Though people will pay more, if they can pay more and get the booklets quickly, it’s good with improved security for 10 years validity. They would pay more but the document would be available, that’s good''.





