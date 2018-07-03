FG Explains Why Pinnick Was Sacked As Giwa Resumes As NFF President

Published:





Chris Giwa, on Monday evening, resumed as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation. This followed sack of the Amaju Pinnick early yesterday.





Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, said the Federal Government decided to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court, which recognised Giwa as the president of the NFF.





Dalung said this was based on a memo by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the Supreme Court ruling.





At Giwa’s inaugural meeting at the NFF headquarters in Abuja were Senator Obinna Ogba, who chairs Senate Committee on Sports; Adama Yahaya; Effiong Johnson; and Alhaji Sani Fema.





However, Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi, a member of the Pinnick-led board, attended the meeting.





Giwa and his board members, who were led to the Glass House by a Court Bailiff and Policemen, also addressed the NFF staff.

Share This