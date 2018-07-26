FG Approves Additional N122m For Completion Of Mangu Dam,Plateau State

Published:

The strategic networking by Governor Simon Lalong is yielding the desired dividend as the Federal Executive Council approves additional N122m for completion of Mangu Dam.It would be recalled that the Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong had paid a visit to the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu in his office in Abuja.Accompanied by Ja'afaru Wuyep, Commissioner for Water Resources and other senior government officials, Gov Lalong had solicited for the completion of projects under the ministry including the Mangu Dam Project, Barkin Ladi irrigation project, amongst others.Predictably, the news of this approval is eliciting great excitement and deep gratitude from the good people of Plateau State who had clamoured for its completion for years.The Minister said the project had no budgetary allocation between 2014 and 2018 even though it had attained 85 per cent completion.He said it is one of the projects considered a medium priority after conducting a technical audit of all abandoned and ongoing project in water resources in mid-2016“After taking so long and in view of the inflation indices, there was a need to augment the project with N122.2 million to bring the project from initial cost of N855.49 million to N977.7million,’’ he said.The minister expressed optimism that with an additional completion period of six months, the project would be completed soon.