Femi Kuti Debunks Slamming Charly Boy For Becoming Gay Activist

Published:

Afrobeats icon Femi Kuti has denied a report about him condemning singer and advocate Charlie Boy for becoming a gay activist.





The musician took to his Twitter page to call out Linda Ikeji for reporting the “fake” report.





He posted a photo of the headline and wrote:





“Someone sent this to my Twitter account , to put the records straight

This is not my account. It is shameful that Linda Ikeji will not check her facts and post a FAKE HEADLINE! I have never commented on this matter!”

Share This