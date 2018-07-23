Femi Kuti Debunks Slamming Charly Boy For Becoming Gay Activist

Afrobeats icon Femi Kuti has denied a report about him condemning singer and advocate Charlie Boy for becoming a gay activist.
The musician took to his Twitter page to call out Linda Ikeji for reporting the “fake” report.
He posted a photo of the headline and wrote:
“Someone sent this to my Twitter account , to put the records straight
This is not my account. It is shameful that Linda Ikeji will not check her facts and post a FAKE HEADLINE! I have never commented on this matter!”
