Femi Fani-Kayode Slams Femi Adeshina Over Land Grabbing Statement

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has lambasted the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.





Adesina is reported to have said that people can only own lands when they are alive.





He said this in connection to the challenge being faced by the government in acquiring land to build ranches for Fulani herdsmen.





In a post on his Facebook page, the former minister likened Adesina to a slave helping his masters to protect and preserve the institution of slavery.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “During the holocaust there were Jews in the Nazi concentration camps that assisted the Germans to put their fellow Jews in gas chambers. They even attempted to rationalse and defend the genocidal behaviour and barbaric actions of the Nazis. That is Femi Adesina for you.





“During the American civil war there were a few black slaves who fought on the side of the white secessionist southern forces in an attempt to defend, preserve and protect the institution of slavery. That is Femi Adesina for you.”





