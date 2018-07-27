Female Warder Arrested For Having Sex With Inmate

Published:

A female corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate in a special needs facility in Tennessee.





26-year-old Janel Sands was working at the Deberry Special Needs Facility in Nashville, Tennessee, when the alleged incident occurred.





According to an indictment obtained by Fox 17, Sands had sexual contact with the same inmate once in March and once in April. She was booked into the Davidson County Jail Thursday morning.





The inmate she reportedly had sex with is assigned to the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.





In a statement to Fox 17, the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) said 'not only does this type of behavior violate the TDOC Code of Conduct, this behavior is criminal and strictly prohibited by state and federal law'.





The safe and secure operation of prisons is key to the Department’s mission and any threat to that mission will be rooted out and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,' the statement read.





As you can see from the vigorous prosecution by the Department, this type of behavior will never be tolerated by TDOC.'





Sands was charged with having sex with prisoners or inmates. She is reportedly being held on $3,500 bond.

