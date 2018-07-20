Federal Government To Spend $300m On Nigeria Air

Published:





The Nigerian government is expected to invest an initial takeoff capital of between $150 million and $300 million to get the country’s new national carrier up and running.





As a result, the federal government, it was learned, is looking for strategic partners to operate the carrier.





This was gathered from a document sighted by an international wire service on Thursday.





The partners are expected to run the airline as a private sector initiative to avoid suffering the fate of defunct Nigeria Airways.





The former national carrier was fully owned and managed by the government before it went under in 2003.





Nigeria’s minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Wednesday that the government would not own more than five per cent of the new carrier.





The President Muhammadu Buhari administration plans to launch the airline in December.

Share This