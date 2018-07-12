Federal Government Launches Anti-Fake News Campaign

Published:





The federal government on Wednesday launched the National Campaign Against Fake News in Abuja, the country’s capital.





Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said fake news is an epidemic the government needed to fight as it was now sweeping the world.





The minister believes that fake news has done more harm than good with regard to farmers-herders clashes in Nigeria.





He said, “In a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like ours, fake news is a time bomb. And in recent weeks, many anarchists have been doing everything possible to detonate the bomb.





But for the prudence and vigilance of Nigerians, they the religious and ethnic bigots among us would have set the nation on fire, especially over the farmers-herders clashes as well as.

