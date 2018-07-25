Fayose Visits Saraki, Ekweremadu; Says Buhari Heading ‘Government Of Beasts’

Published:

The outgoing Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a ‘government of beasts’.



Mr Fayose said this while visiting the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday.



The visit, Mr Fayose said, is to solidarise with the duo on their recent travails with security agencies.



Mr Fayose condemned the siege on the residences of the Senate leaders on Tuesday.



“Why we are here is to equally salute their courage for doing what they have done to salvage from these government of beasts which have no use for humanity. Beasts destroy, beasts cannot be cultured, beasts cannot be managed, beast have come to destroy the country.





“Let me say that we want to condemn in totality what happened early this morning, last night. Invitation of Senator Bukola Saraki and the letter from the EFCC to the Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu.



“It shows the level of their status. They behave like defeated souls who will stop at nothing to remain in power. If PDP had done this ahead of 2015 election, these people will not be in power. I want them to know that every plan without God will fail. I want the senators not to be intimidated. They should continue to struggle to make sure that this country is freed from the shackles of these taskmasters.”





Mr Fayose commended the 15 senators who defected from the APC.



“It is long overdue. All the shenanigans in Ekiti, all the manipulations in Ekiti, this was one of the reasons they did that to make sure they intimidate and prevent them from carrying out this national defection. They are defecting because of Nigerians, not PDP. Just that PDP is the credible alternative.



“Everybody needs to come together to drive away this government. If this man should return as president, we will be doomed financially. If you look at killings, nobody even counts anymore. It has gone beyond counting. What they do represents the feeling of Nigerians.”



On Ekiti elections, Mr Fayose accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of holding on to election documents despite several requests to access it by the PDP.



“As I speak to you, we have not been able to get documents out of INEC. These are supposed to be public documents. If you have the capacity to release the result on the election day, you should have the capacity to release the documents. We have written. This is the 10th or 11th day after the election, they have not given us the documents. They are busy manipulating the documents. I want Nigerians to stand up to these people.”



Mr Fayose’s deputy, Olusola Eleka, lost the Ekiti governorship election to Kayode Fayemi of the APC.







Mr Fayose described people who said he would run away after his party lost the election as ‘idiots’.



“Some people say Fayose will run away after election, they are idiots. I’m a leader in this country, I am not afraid of death or incarceration. I am 58. The abundance of a man does not consist of the things he possesses. Life is for the coming generation to live, we must pay the dues now,” he said.

