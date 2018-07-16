Fayose Dares EFCC, Says He Won’t Run Away From Nigeria

Published:

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state says he is not afraid of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The outgoing chief executive of the Fountain of Knowledge has vowed to remain in the country after the expiration of his tenure.





“He is not afraid of anything. What are they going to do to him. Is EFCC the court of law?” the governor’s media aide, Lere Olayinka is quoted as saying.





The EFCC had tweeted on Sunday that it would get at Fayose when he hands over power in October to answer questions on the $1.3 billion fraud allegations.





Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is billed to hand over power to Kayode Fayemi, who won Saturday’s governorship poll in Ekiti.





Fayemi, the immediate past governor of the state, defeated Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, the incumbent deputy governor and candidate of the PDP.

