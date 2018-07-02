Fayemi Plotting With Top INEC Staff To Rig Ekiti Election, Fayose Alleges

Published:





Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2018 governorship election in the state, Kayode Fayemi, of hiring four top electoral officials to manipulate the July 14 poll in his party’s favour.





Speaking on a live state Radio and Television broadcast in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, Fayose gave the names of the four INEC officials as Pasca Ukenwa, Deputy Director, ICT, Abdulrasak Agboola, also Deputy Director, ICT, Kenneth Ukeagu, Procurement Officer, and INEC Commissioner, Amina Zakari.





"I am still raising the alarm again of the plan of three Abuja senior officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Pasca Ukenwa, Deputy Director, ICT, Abdulrasak Agboola, also Deputy Director, ICT, and Kenneth Ukeagu, Procurement Officer of INEC, they are working with Fayemi in a desperate plan to rig the July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti.





Ukaegu is planning to get ballot papers for Fayemi while the ICT directors are planning to reload card readers for Fayemi. Ukeagu is assuring Fayemi that if he can reload the card readers, he would get the ballot papers for them,” Fayose alleged.





"The three INEC officers are all working with Amina Zakari, another big shot of INEC in Abuja. Zakari was the one Anambra rejected with a claim that she would rig the last Anambra election in the state. Zakari is a professional rigger and I have no apology for that statement.





"We know all about the plans of APC and all the movements of everyone working with him to manipulate the electoral process. Part of their plan to stuff their pockets with ballot papers when coming to vote. I urge Ekiti people, don’t go away once you have voted, stay with your votes. They have also brought thugs in all the hotels, but we know where they are and they can’t do anything.”

