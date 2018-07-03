Fani-Kayode Reveals IPOB's Leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabout

Published:





Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is being kept on a Nigeria Naval warship off the coast of Bayelsa State.





In a post on his Twitter handle on Monday, the former minister of aviation based his revelation on intelligence reports.





Fani-Kayode said: “Intelligence reports suggest that my friend and brother Nnamdi Kanu is being kept on a Nigerian naval warship far off the coast of Bayelsa and that Buhari intends to keep him there until 2019 and then drop him in the Atantic ocean after "winning” the February election.





"Know this: the incarceration, torture and murder of Nnamdi Kanu will not go unavenged or unpunished. The God of Justice will serve His judgement on all those involved in this sinister, gruesome and homicidal initiative. Buhari will soon know that God rules in the affairs of men.”

