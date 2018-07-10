Ex-Police Commissioner's Son Arrested For TryingTo Escape From Hotel Without Paying For Sex

Published:





Barely 3 months after being arrested and arraigned for allegedly defrauding the management of Morehouse Hotel Company Ltd of the sum of N300,000 and issuing dud cheque, a man has been arrested again for sleeping with a girl and staying in another hotel without paying.





41-year old Theophilus Ozoigbo, who claims to be the son of a retired Commissioner of Police, was last night arrested at Three Arms Hotel, Osborne Phase 2, Ikoyi, while trying to escape without paying the hotel and a Sierra Leoneean girl, Taraj, who he slept with for 3 days.





According to reports Theophilus’ accumulated bill was N250k for the three days he had sex with her. He was accused of sending fake credit alerts to Taraj and the hotel management. He was, however, nabbed by the security guard, after jumping out of the two storey hotel and later taken to the Ikoyi police station.





Back in March, the accused, was arrested by the Police at the same Ikoyi Division, following a complaint by the management of Morehouse Hotel and arraigned on a two-count charge of felony to wit, lodging in a hotel for three days valued at N300,000 and issuing FCMB dud cheque.





The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open court and Magistrate, F.F George, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. It was gathered that he has been doing this since 2004, but keeps getting freed on bail and keeps going to various hotels to scam the management and unsuspecting ladies.

