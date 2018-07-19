EndSars: Police Writes Ruggedman Open Letter

Published:





Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus has reacted to rapper Ruggedman’s stance on his #EndSars campaign.





Badmus said prior to the rapper’s post on Wednesday, where he shared tips on how to spot a real SARS official from a fake one, it wouldn’t be wrong to think the rapper may have moved from the End SARS camp to the reform SARS camp.





This she made known in a letter she posted on Instagram, after the rapper called out the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Yomi Shogunle, for sharing a fake report about him.





Shogunle revealed in a post that the rapper had moved to the reform SARS camp because he shared tips on how to spot a real SARS official from a fake one.





Addressing the possible reasons for Shogunle’s assumptions and the confusion of the rapper’s stand on this matter, Dolapo has asked him to state where he belongs.





She wrote: “I came across this and I wasn’t surprised! Firstly I didn’t expect @ruggedybaba to tag me having taken into cognisance the fact that in a long while he has stopped tagging me in anything police matter!





"However for the fact that my attention has been drawn to this matter by way of tagging…… I need to let @ruggedybaba know that with your hobnobbing with police and seeking attention with officers and men of the police force and making it public by way of postings on social media will send a signal that you have converted from #endsars to #reformsars because it’s expected you might have been made to understand all efforts been put in place by the leadership of the force to reformsars (and of course you have demonstrated that by showing some of the efforts unknowingly to you





Example is the branding of the uniform for the department) For you to still come out to say “I stand with #endsars until it is reformed” somehow looks contradictory and confusing!





"You will remember vividly that your first encounter with police was when your younger brother was arrested?! You remember I received your call through @9iceofficial Who informed me about the incident and I quickly placed a call across to you and not only was your brother released, all other men randomly picked with him were also released on my instruction to the DPO! since then we both agreed we are going to work and we have been working together to curb their excesses until you decided to #endsars (we both know why) but anyway no one eats his cake and have it!!! If what you stand for is #endsars let’s know and if it’s #reformsars let’s know going forth and back will confuse anyone. stakeholders on #endsars are engaging the police to ensure proper things are been done without too much of showing it off on social media!! My advice to you is that if really your police engagement is not for personal aggrandizement, take it off social media or else it might be misconstrued … No one should get this twister @ruggedybaba and I remain partners in progress, he’s always welcome to partner with us to ensure we get the bad eggs out of the force.”

