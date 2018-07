Published:

Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka has been declared the winner in his polling unit by polling 452 votes, while APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, scored 105.





Other results are as follow:





DPC – 1 vote





APA – 1 vote





PANDEL- 1 vote





PPA- 3 votes

