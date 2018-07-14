EkitiDecides: Meet Five Major Candidates Battling For The Governorship Seat

Published:





Today, July 14, 2016, the good people of Ekiti staye will decide a new leader to govern the them.





The eventual winner of today’s contest will take over from Peter Ayodele Fayose, the incumbent governor.





Fayose is expected to take a bow from the government house having successfully completed his tenure as enshrined in the constitution.





The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had since released names of 40 successful candidates, who have indicated interest in becoming the next governor of the state and met the requirements.





However, among the 40 contenders, 34 candidates will participate in the poll as some candidates withdrew few days to the election.





Two persons have, however, been tipped for the position.





The former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the current deputy governor of the state, Professor Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the two top contenders.





Hence, the Saturday election has been widely narrowed down as a straight contest between Fayemi, a former governor of the state, and Kolapo, Fayose’s deputy.





While Fayemi is having the support of the APC-led government, Kolapo is enjoying the support of his boss, Fayose and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





CKN News crew is currently live in the city of Ekiti State and would bring you live updates, situation reports as well as results from the governorship election considered to be another challenging for the two of Nigerian's biggest political parties – APC and PDP.

