Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Ekiti State Governorship Election, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has been declared the winner in his polling unit of Isan Ward 11 Unit 9.





The results, as released by the polling agents, are as follow:





APC- 186





PDP – 2





APA – 1





Unused papers – 145





Total registered voters – 345

