Ekiti: Soldiers, Policemen In Show Of Force Ahead Of Today's Election

Soldiers paraded major roads in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Thursday night, in a show of force, one day to the 2018 governorship election in the state.





CKN News learned that troops of the Nigerian army showcased different types of weapons, including anti-tank rocket launcher.





It was also learned that as the soldiers paraded the roads, residents of the state capital watched the show in fear.





Similarly, policemen engaged in a show of force on Ado Ekiti roads as over 50 police vehicles were counted in different convoys that blew siren as they moved.





Reports also have it that no fewer than 100 police vehicles were sighted at the frontage of the state Police Command on Iyin Road.

