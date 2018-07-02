Ekiti People Tired Of Your Fraudulent Government - Fayemi Replies Fayose

Published:





The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has told Governor Ayodele Fayose that the people of Ekiti State are tired of his fraudulent and callous administration, saying that lies won’t save him from defeat.





Fayose had accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, of planning to compromise INEC in the July 14 poll, saying also that Fayemi planned to ban okada operations and sack workers if he wins the governorship election.





But reacting on Sunday, Director of Media and Publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, said Fayose’s lies will not save him from defeat.





He said:“Fayose is haunted by his past when he criminally manipulated INEC to win 2014 election as revealed in Captain Sagir Koli audio tape where Fayose himself was heard talking about how he collected INEC sensitive materials he said he printing, including talking about how the results of the election of June 21 was collated in Efon-Alaaye on June 19, two days before the election and as was corroborated by PDP State Secretary, Tope Aluko, in his testimony to the security agencies.





"Fayemi never plans to sack okada operators as he always insists, instead, he will strengthen their operations like he once did when he bought over 150 motorcycles and helmets for Okada Association Cooperative Society to improve their living conditions.





"Instead of sacking workers, Fayemi during his campaign visits in the last two weeks always insisted that he will never sack workers, instead, he will develop a policy that will encourage job creation as one of the cardinal programmes of his Eight-point Agenda.”





Olujobi berated Fayose for always employing lies to achieve the “ignoble objective of robbing Ekiti people all the time and at all times.”





"The only thing that Nigerians and indeed peoples of the world must believe in Fayose is when they see him breathing, which is the evidence that he is still living; everything else is fake and lies,” he added.

