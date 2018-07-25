Ekiti Election:INEC Is Frustrating My Petition... Olusola Eleka

Published:

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the governorship election in Ekiti State Kolapo Olusola has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission is thwarting his efforts to file a petition at the election petitions tribunal.





He is challenging the election of the All Progressives Congress candidate Kayode Fayemi in the July 14 poll.





“We applied for certified true copies of election documents to assist in the preparation and presentation of my petition,” Kolapo added.





“The application was filed on July 16 to the Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Abdulganiyu Raji, and upon approval of the application, we made payment on July 20. Till now, no document has been made available to us by INEC.





“We equally made an application for certified true copies of the document to the INEC Chairman, Abuja, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, on July 17, and upon approval, payment was made on July 18.”





He “therefore, make a passionate appeal to INEC not to frustrate me further as the damage it has done to me is enough.





“The action of INEC is showing that they are out to frustrate me so that time will completely run out against me in line with the expectation of their taskmasters.”

