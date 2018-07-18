Ekiti Assembly Rejects Governorship Election Results

Published:





The results of the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State have been condemned and rejected by the state’s House of Assembly.





The assembly also adjourned sitting till October 8, 2018 due to alleged harassment of members by security agents.





The adjournment followed a motion moved by Hon. Akinyele Olatunji.





Speaking at the House plenary in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, Olatunji described the process leading to the election and final results as unfortunate.





He condemned the harassment of Governor Ayodele Fayose, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party across the state and members of the state assembly.





The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, also said the election did not meet all democratic credentials.





He said that the election was marred by outright brigandage, vote buying and falsification of results.





The Deputy Whip, Ekundayo Akinleye, said that the outcome of the election had shown that Nigerians should not expect free and fair elections in 2019.





The Speaker of the Assembly, Kola Oluwawole, added that the election was a show of shame with thugs and security men openly working for the opposition All Progressives Congress.





Oluwawole alleged that figures were brazenly doubled to favour the declared winner and expressed confidence that the stolen mandate would soon be retrieved.





The lawmakers urged the security agencies to leave Ekiti State to allow government business to thrive unhindered.

