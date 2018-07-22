Eight Commissioners, Lawmakers, Others Leave APC For PDP In Adamawa

Published:

Adamawa State House of Assembly members, eight Commissioners and some Local Government chairmen have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





This was made known by the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, during the grand rally for one of the party’s presidential aspirants, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday.





According to Secondus, members of the State Assembly included: Hon Teri, Michika Constituency, Hon Thomas of Leko/Koma and Hon Justina Nkom.





He also said some cabinet members of the APC Government including the commissioners for Works and Housing, Hon Ibrahim Mijinyawa, and that of Commerce, Umar Daware, have decamped to PDP.





Secondus said: “I know there will be a political tsunami that there will be no more APC in the country.





“You are aware that the APC has failed and we are preparing to provide security to the people as people are being killed throughout the country. The PDP is on a mission to amend the evils perpetrated by the APC.”

