EFCC Set To Prosecute 8 Men Arrested For Illegal Dealing In Petroleum Product

Published:

The Uyo zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday July 27, 2018, took over a merchant vessel MV EFEMENA along with its content of 773,472 litres of illegally refined petroleum product and 8 crew members from the Nigerian Navy in Calabar Cross River state.



The Commander NNS Victory, Comd. Julius A. Nwagu said his men effected the arrest of the vessel and cargo along with the eight Nigerian crew members on board the said vessel on April 18, 2018, along the Calabar water ways, following an intelligence report.



According to Comd. Nwagu the vessel was loaded with the illegal petroleum product around Utue platform an offshore oil field days before the approved date granted it.



"MV EFEMENA was granted Naval Headquarters and Eastern Naval Command approvals to load 1,000 metric tons of AGO via ship to ship transfer from MT BAKER offshore Escravos, from 17 to 30 April 2018, but loaded the illegal product from other sources days before approved dates".



"The history trail of both vessels (MT BAKER and MV EFEMENA) never made any contact between 10th and 18th April 2018.The Nigerian Navy will continue to ensure that all forms of smuggling on our waters shall not thrive because we will ensure that such smugglers are picked up and handed over to the appropriate authorities such as the EFCC" said Nwagu.



The eight arrested Nigerian crew members on board the vessel are: Linus Kemefa (captain), Sunday Ime Ekpo (chief engineer), Onovughakpor Decent (Boatswains mate), Joseph Affie (Second Engineer), Francis Agbo (Cook), Omatseye Godsgift (Able seaman), Daniel Igwe (Cadet) and Joseph Ogheneovo (Super Cargo).



The suspects would be charged to court soon.

