EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fayose, Wife

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun the investigation of Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, his wife Feyisetan Fayose, and his top aides including Lere Olayinka, spokesperson to the governor; Toyin Ojo, the state’s commissioner for finance; Oluyemisi Owolabi, the state’s accountant general.





According to a report, sources in the know of the investigation reveal that the anti-graft agency is attempting to nail the governor, his wife, and members of his cabinets on allegations of money laundering and abuse of office.





Some of the letters on sighted by this reporter dated July 20, 2018, and addressed to the managing director and the chief compliance officer of Access Bank Plc reveal that EFCC is also investigating the governor for abuse of office.





The EFCC listed four Access Bank accounts being run by “Ayodele Peter Fayose”, and about five accounts in the same bank, being run by “Feyisetan Helen O. Fayose”, believed to be the wife of the governor.





Similar letters were also sent to other major banks in the country, where the governor and his loyalists run personal transactions.





Some of the letters referenced

"CR:3000/EFCC/ABJ/EG-TA/VOL.57/254” and "CR:3000/EFCC/ABJ/EG-TA/VOL.57/258” requested that the banks’ compliance officers should report at the EFCC economic governance section on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 — 10 days after the just concluded Ekiti elections.





Insiders also revealed that the banks were asked to present the details of accounts of the governor and his loyalists, including their; statements of accounts, bank verification, and any other relevant information that may help the investigation.





Recall that shortly after Kayode Fayemi of APC was declared winner of the Ekiti state governorship election, the EFCC official Twitter handle tweeted that the anti-graft agency was coming after Fayose so he can explain his role in the alleged N1.3 billion fraud, as filed by the EFCC in 2005.





"The parri is over, the cloak of immunity torn apart, and the staff broken. #Ekiti Integrated Poultry Project Biological Concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon,” the tweet read. The EFCC however deleted the tweet and said it does not represent the views of the agency.

Share This