EFCC Arrests Fake Army General

Operatives of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, Port Harcourt's Zonal Office, have arrested a fake Army General in the Nigerian Army, posing as Brigadier General Dawuk Danfulani of the 6 Division Garrison, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt's Barracks, Rivers State.





The suspect, Adesola Bucknor , allegedly "appointed" the Vice Chancelor, Rivers State University, Professor Blessing Diba, as Chief Command Patron of the Nigerian Army Chaplain Service and signed the "Appontment Letter" in the name of Brigadier General Dawuk Danfulani.





In the letter, he solicited for financial support for the entertainment of guests invited to the installation of Dibia and a thanksgiving ceremony after his installation. To lend credibility to the "Appointment Letter", Bucknor allegedly forged the logo of the Nigerian Army Chaplain Services and signed the document accordingly.





Searches conducted in his residence in Port Harcourt, yielded several incriminating documents establishing the offence. He has also admitted committing the crime. According to the EFCC, 'the suspect will soon be charged to court'.

