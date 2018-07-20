EFCC Arraigns Two For Illegal Oil Deal In Lagos

Published:





EFCC on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 arraigned the duo of Omosehin Ipinle and Nsikak Friday before Justice Muslim. S. Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on a three-count charge bordering on dealing in Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) without appropriate licence, an offence contrary to the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap MM17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.





The defendants were charged alongside a vessel, MV D'Dove 1, and a company, Banjul Energy Limited. Count one reads:





MV D' Dove 1, Banjul Energy Limited, Omosehin Ipinle and Nsikak Friday, on the 13th day of August, 2017 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to commit an offence to wit:





Dealing in 120 Metric Tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) without appropriate licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3(6) of the miscellaneous offences Act, Cap M17, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under section 1(17) of the same Act."





The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them. In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Idris Mohammed, prayed the court for a trial date and asked that the defendants be remanded in prison custody.





However, counsel to the defendants, E. O. Ajah, prayed the court for a short adjournment for hearing of the bail application.





Consequently, Justice Hassan ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ikoyi prison and adjourned the case to August 2, 2018 for hearing of the bail application.

