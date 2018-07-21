DSS Denies Investigating Senator Adeleke Over Certificate

Published:

The Department of State Service has denied that the agency is investigating a case of certificate scandal against Senator Ademola Adeleke.





The lawmaker is a governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, whose primary election is slated to hold today (Saturday).





Allegation had emerged that the senator did not have an ordinary level certificate when he contested the Osun West Senatorial District by-election in July 2017 and that he was arrested for using a proxy to write the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for him at a village.





A group known as the Renewal Youth Movement had in the report asked the senator to produce his certificate or be ready to be dragged to court if he failed to do so.





But when contacted by Punch on Friday, the Director of the DSS in Osun State, Brown Ekwoaba, said the agency was not investigating any case involving the senator.





“I have heard that rumour or speculation or whatever it is called, but as far as I am concerned, we are not carrying out any investigation of such. We don’t have such case here,” he said.





Meanwhile, the senator said the allegations against him are lies fabricated to discredit him ahead of the party’s primary holding today.





Adeleke, who said this through his younger brother, Dele Adeleke, in an interview with Punch, described the story as falsehood.





“How can anybody believe such a story? You know the kind of opposition that rose up against him last year. Do you think the APC would not have raised the issues if he did not have the authentic certificates?





“Also, you are free to go to the school he attended and verify. That will be better than hearing from me or him. That story is not true and it should be discountenanced,” Dele said.

Share This