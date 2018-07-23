Don't Joke With Your Health - Olisa Metuh Advises Politicians

Published:





Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has called on politicians not to be too busy to abandon their health.





Metuh is fighting a spinal cord sickness, lamenting that he would have nipped it in the bud if he had heeded to medical advice. The PDP chieftain stated this while receiving members of Anambra Progressive Union (APU), visited him in Abuja on Sunday.





"No matter how busy you may be in politics or business, you must find time to take adequate care of your health,” he noted.





"This is very important. In 2008, I was diagnosed with a minor spinal chord issue for which doctors at the National Hospital recommended that I undergo a laminectomy which is more of a minor corrective surgery.





"At that time, I had just been sworn in as National Vice Chairman (South East) of the PDP. I underrated the situation. In fact, I felt that it had to do with the stress of the campaign, so I did not go for the surgery. I was very much engulfed with political activities.





"Later, I started having much pain in my spine and some doctors I met in Dubai recommended a palliative hot water therapy in the absence of a surgery, which I did. I never went back for the operation but continued with the therapy while busy with political activities.”





He added that “In 2016 when I was arrested and detained, the situation aggravated but worsened after I had a very bad fall in the office, for which I was rushed to the National Hospital where I lost sensation on my lower limbs.





They conducted an MRI scan and found out that my condition has (sic) really deteriorated. “Several times I had fallen into trauma. "On one of those occasions, I had to be brought from hospital to court on a stretcher, almost unconscious. As at then, I couldn’t move my lower limbs.





"Later, I was discharged but still attended hospital clinics in a wheelchair. However, the constant physiotherapy with the infrared radiation I just acquired have ameliorated the pains and I now move around better with my crutches and other mobility aids.”

