Doctors Protest Against Gruesome Killing Of Colleague Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARDs) on Friday, July 6, protested against the gruesome killing of one its member along Abuja-Kaduna Highway.





Late Dr Oluremi Alabi Adedotun was killed by gunmen along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway during a trip to Kaduna.





Speaking at the valedictory session, NARD Chairman, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Dr Godday Akor described the deceased “as a hardworking doctor in the surgical department with impeccable character who made positive impact within and outside the hospital”.





He called on the federal government to show more commitments in addressing the lingering security challenges facing resident doctors and citizens across the country.





“Security is paramount to the social, economic and political development of the nation, hence the need for the government to give it serious attention,” he said.





"This is not the first time we have been hearing about security challenges along Abuja-Kaduna road and we receive cases every week from that axis.





We are drawing the attention of the government to address the security challenges along this road and other unrest in the country to save lives and properties.





We advise the government to also pay attention to education, empowerment of the youths and other vital sectors of the economy for national stability and development,” he added.





The chairman also expressed concern over the senseless killings by unknown gunmen in the country and advised Nigerians to be more vigilant and security conscious.





The Chief Medical Director of UTHA, Gwagwalada, Prof. Bisallah Ekele, also described the late Alabi “as a committed staff who was dedicated to the profession and service to humanity”.





Ekele further stated that Alabi “lived a life of service to others, his patients, family and to anyone who had the honour and pleasure of knowing him”.

