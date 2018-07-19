Do Everything Within Your Power To Rescue Dapchi Girl, Others From Boko Haram - Singer, Onyeka Owenu Begs Buhari

Published:





Veteran songstress, Onyeka Onwenu, has released a video where she weeped as she made a passionate appeal to President Buhari to borrow a leaf from the rescue of the Thai boys soccer team and do everything within his power to ensure the rescue of Leah Sharibu and all other children held in Boko Haram activity.





Leah Sharibu is the only Dapchi school girl is still in Boko Haram captivity. She was withheld after she refused to denounce her Christian faith.





You can watch the video of Onyeka Onwenu making a passionate appeal to President Buhari on CKNNews TV.

